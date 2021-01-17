 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free tax program at UNI won't happen in 2021 due to COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Free tax program at UNI won't happen in 2021 due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Combined University of Northern Iowa and United Ways of Iowa logos

CEDAR FALLS — A long-running program in which accounting students provide free tax help to low- to moderate-income residents has been suspended due to the pandemic.

The University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business Administration announced it would not hold its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in 2021 “out of caution and concern for our students, faculty and clients,” according to department head Joseph Ugrin.

VITA, sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service for the last half-century, provides free tax preparation services to those making less than $57,000 per year, those with disabilities and those who have limited English speaking skills.

“It’s unfortunate we can’t have the site open at UNI this year,” Ugrin said.

The Black Hawk County Health Department continues to classify the county as “high” risk in terms of the coronavirus, meaning there were more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week and more than a 10% positive testing rate in the last two weeks.

Ugrin declined to answer questions about how many taxpayers would be affected, writing in emails that he disagreed with UNI’s decision to cancel.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Students continue to have a wide range of other internship opportunities they can engage in instead of VITA, so negative impact on students is marginal,” Ugrin wrote.

It’s likely that hundreds or even thousands of residents may be affected. United Way of East Central Iowa — which runs the VITA programs in Linn and Jones counties — notes on its website it helped 2,908 residents in Linn County file tax returns in 2019.

According to the IRS, no other VITA providers are operating in 2021 within a 100-mile radius of the Cedar Valley.

Ugrin encouraged those looking for an alternative service to call the Cedar Valley United Way by calling 211, or by using IRS Free File, which can be found at irs.gov. A call to United Way seeking alternate tax preparation locations was not immediately returned.

2020-21 UNI women's basketball coverage

The Courier's coverage of the 2020-21 UNI women's basketball season.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gov. Kim Reynolds won’t push tax-swap plan in 2021 session
Political News

Gov. Kim Reynolds won’t push tax-swap plan in 2021 session

  • Updated

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she has “paused” her Invest in Iowa tax-swap plan due to economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but her budget plan will include a “sustainable” money source to meet commitments to adult and children’s mental health programs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News