Free tax help starts Jan. 31

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and RSVP, its local sponsor, are again offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes. The free tax service runs from Jan. 31 through April 18. Due to COVID-19, assistance is available only by appointment.

Taxpayers must make a first appointment to complete an intake questionnaire and drop off their tax documents, preferably photocopies. The completed return is picked up and signed by the taxpayers at a second appointment a few days later.

Appointments are available at the following locations:

Waterloo

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave. (rear entrance); Monday-Friday.

Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave. entrance; Mondays and Wednesdays.

Cedar Falls

First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Oelwein

First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E.; Tuesdays

Waverly

Public Library, 1500 W Bremer Ave.; Fridays.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (319) 334-1019. Calls are answered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointment scheduling is provided by volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a project of the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.

Taxpayers can also schedule appointments online at www.vccv.org/taxaide.

Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing federal and state tax returns for individuals that include education credits, earned income credits, child and dependent care, itemized deductions, sale of stock and other items relevant to the senior population or households on limited incomes. Volunteers are not trained to do returns involving partnerships, rental properties or depreciation and inventory.

Tax-Aide is sponsored locally by RSVP with support from Green State Credit Union in cooperation with national sponsors AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.

