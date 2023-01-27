Free tax help offered by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and RSVP starts Feb. 1

WATERLOO — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and RSVP, its local sponsor, are again offering free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes. The free tax service runs from Feb. 1 through April 18. Assistance is available only by appointment.

Depending on the site, clients are offered one-visit or two-visit tax assistance. One-visit sites will prepare the tax return while the client waits – usually 60-90 minutes. At two-visit sites, taxpayers make a first appointment to complete an intake questionnaire and drop-off their tax documents, preferably photocopies. The completed return is picked up and signed by the taxpayers at a second appointment a week later.

Appointments are available at the following locations:

Waterloo

Westminster Presbyterian Church (one visit site), 1301 Kimball Ave. (rear entrance); Monday through Friday.

Salvation Army (two visit site), 207 Logan Ave entrance; Mondays and Wednesdays.

Cedar Falls

First United Methodist Church (two visit site), 718 Clay St; Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Waverly

Waverly Public Library (one visit site), 1500 W. Bremer Ave.; Thursdays and Fridays.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (319) 334-1019. Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment scheduling is provided by volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a project of the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.

Taxpayers can also schedule appointments online at www.vccv.org/taxaide.

Volunteers are IRS-certified and trained in completing individual federal and Iowa tax returns. Tax-Aide is sponsored locally by RSVP with support from GreenState Credit Union in cooperation with national sponsors AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service.