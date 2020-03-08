Free tax appointments still available

WATERLOO — Tax-Aide volunteers have appointments available until April 15 for free assistance in preparing and e-filing individual tax returns.
Volunteers are IRS trained and certified to assist people of all ages with low to moderate incomes. In addition to 2019 returns, volunteers can also assist individuals who need to file 2016, 2017 and 2018 returns.
Volunteers are available at the following locations:
Waterloo
- Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., Mondays through Thursdays; appointments only.
- The Salvation Army, 207 Logan Ave. entrance, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.; walk-ins only.
Cedar Falls
- Cedar Falls: Community Center, 528 Main St., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; appointments only.
Independence
- Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. N.E., Wednesdays; appointments only.
Oelwein
- First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., Tuesdays; appointments only.
Waverly
- Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays; appointments only.
To schedule an appointment or for information, call 1 (800) 244-7431 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can also be scheduled online at www.211iowa.org. Bring a photo id, Social Security cards for all household members and last year’s tax return in addition to all W2s and other tax documents.