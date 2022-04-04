 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free seeds offered in Black Hawk County

Free seeds offered
in Black Hawk Co.

WATERLOO — Iowa State Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County is adding a Saturday free garden seed giveaway to the public.

There is still a wide variety of seeds including fruits, vegetables, herbs, and perennial and annual flowers.

The public is invited to get seeds from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday.

How to get the seeds.

1. Come to the ISU room at 3420 University Avenue from. Use Door 3.

2. Email seed requests to seilers@iastate.edu. Your order will be filled to what is available. They will be labeled and placed in for pickup in the hallway.

There is no inventory or selection list. There are some restrictions on the number of seeds available per person. Resources and publications of research-based information covering questions you may have on planning, planting, growing, and harvesting will be available.

People are also reading…

Social distancing is encouraged when picking up seeds.

Seeds will not be mailed.

For more information, contact Steven Eilers, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County urban agriculture specialist at (319) 234-6811 or at seilers@iastate.edu.

