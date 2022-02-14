Free programs offered at Waverly Health Center

An Advance Care Planning Clinic will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16. WHC offers free assistance in completing a living will or medical power of attorney by appointment only. Call Call 319-483-1361 to register. Bring a valid ID; masks are required.

“Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?” will be presented for free from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Call 319-483-1360 to register. Masks are required. To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab; or dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#