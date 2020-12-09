Free parking in paid lots through April 1, Cedar Falls says

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council has suspended parking fees in municipal lots through April 1 to help local businesses navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue came up at Monday’s meeting, leading to a special council session Wednesday. Though members were split on how long they wanted free parking, they were unanimously in favor of it.

The resolution suspends the pay stations in city parking lots, but does not change time limits or calendar parking in other places, which will still be enforced. Parking at the University of Northern Iowa also is unaffected.

“Parking is an ugly topic,” said at-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn. “I don’t know that this will necessarily increase business into College Hill and downtown, but I’m willing to do whatever we can do to help that.”

On Tuesday, Cedar Falls Community Main Street sent a letter to the council and city staff urging them to suspend paid parking until July 1, but especially during December’s “peak holiday shopping times.”

“We appreciate the prior paid parking pause earlier this year,” the letter stated. “However, we feel that the pandemic is far from over, and the businesses are in need of this measure of support in our downtown district right now.”