Free parking in paid lots through April 1, Cedar Falls says

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council has suspended parking fees in municipal lots through April 1 to help local businesses navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
The issue came up at Monday’s meeting, leading to a special council session Wednesday. Though members were split on how long they wanted free parking, they were unanimously in favor of it.
The resolution suspends the pay stations in city parking lots, but does not change time limits or calendar parking in other places, which will still be enforced. Parking at the University of Northern Iowa also is unaffected.
“Parking is an ugly topic,” said at-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn. “I don’t know that this will necessarily increase business into College Hill and downtown, but I’m willing to do whatever we can do to help that.”
On Tuesday, Cedar Falls Community Main Street sent a letter to the council and city staff urging them to suspend paid parking until July 1, but especially during December’s “peak holiday shopping times.”
“We appreciate the prior paid parking pause earlier this year,” the letter stated. “However, we feel that the pandemic is far from over, and the businesses are in need of this measure of support in our downtown district right now.”
College Hill Partnership Director Kathryn Sogard also called into Wednesday’s meeting with a similar letter in support of lifting parking fees.
“Suspending the paid parking offers one less hurdle for the public to jump in order to support small businesses, and offers businesses one less thing to worry about,” she said.
But city staff worried a long suspension would drain the city’s parking fund, lead to residents parking for longer periods of time and cause confusion over recently implemented parking rules, said Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations.
If the city were to revert the pay lots back to time-enforced parking, it would require an ordinance change involving three readings — something at-large member Dave Sires indicated he may be interested in.
“You’ll start to have people sit on those lots all day and all night,” he said.
The original resolution called for resuming paid parking March 1, which was amended to June 1 by Ward 4 Councilman Simon Harding and then re-amended to April 1 by Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse.
“We’re not going to satisfy everybody all the time,” said Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah. “I think we’re doing the right thing in a difficult time right now. This whole battle over parking downtown is getting kind of old.”
