Free NAMI program offered on youth mental health

NAMI

WATERLOO --A free program about youth mental health will be presented from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo, 608 W. Fourth St.

Jennifer Shaw, LISW, CIMPH, and Tasha Lowman, LISW, will present the program. Both are mental health therapists with Cedar Circle Mental Health and Wellness and have more than a decade of working with children and adolescents.

NAMI Black Hawk County works to improve the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call 319-830-6448.

