Free Labor Day concert in Overman Park features Cedar Falls Municipal Band

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its annual Labor Day “Encore Concert” at 7 p.m. Monday in Overman Park.

The program will feature selections performed by the 44-piece group on earlier concerts including “Beauty and the Beast,” and works by King, Sousa, Ticheli and more.

Clarinetist Ethan Samples will perform Fillmore’s “Lightning Fingers” and jazz pianist David Smith with Shawn McVicker and Paul Rider will provide pre-show entertainment at 6:15.

Admission is free.

The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a popcorn and soft drink concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other causes. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, the concert may be delayed or cancelled. For more information, call (319)266-1253, or visit www.cedarnet.org/cfband or on Facebook.