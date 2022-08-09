Free 'Jazz in Seerley Park' event planned Aug. 28

CEDAR FALLS — Three ensembles will play a series of casual jazz sets in Seerley Park Aug. 28, beginning at 5 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase from food trucks at the event, which is free and open to the public.

The headliner of Jazz in Seerley Park, starting at 7 p.m., is Triology + 2. The group features professional musicians Simon Harding and Chris Merz, both on saxophone, as well as Josh Hakanson (drums), Alex Pershounin (bass), and Mike Conrad (piano).

Two additional jazz groups will lead up to the main event. Local amateur group Melodious Thunk – with Roland Ganter on piano, Michael Walter on bass, Greg Hoekstra on trumpet, and Deb Roper on vocals – will perform at 5 p.m. Beauty’s Beast, a group of UNI Jazz students including Johnny Hartleip (saxophone), Jackson Schou (drums), Oisin Leopold (keyboard), Miles Rockford (bass), and Riley Jermier (trumpet), will take the 6 p.m. slot.

Two years ago, Hakanson and Harding spearheaded a spontaneous jazz evening in honor of Charlie Parker’s Aug. 29 birthday and filled Seerley Park with music. Bettina Fabos, who helped plan this event, said the impromptu 2020 outdoor concert motivated her to plan more jazz for Seerley Park.

The College Hill Partnership is sponsoring the event.

“We would love for Seerley Park to become a cornerstone of the College Hill Neighborhood,” Hannah Crisman, president of the organization, said in a news release. “We are currently working alongside the City of Cedar Falls to bring improvements to Seerley Park such as an enclosed play area and a new shelter, which will serve as a stage for similar events in the future.

“The park is already used by many neighbors but the CHP would love to sponsor regular events such as movie nights or yoga in the park for all community members to enjoy. Jazz in Seerley Park is the perfect event to kick off what will hopefully become a vibrant community space,” said Crisman.

Food trucks from Cottonwood Canyon, La Calle, and Scoopskis will be serving their specialties and drinks. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. The College Hill Partnership will be collecting donations for the upcoming Seerley Park Improvement Project.