Free Iowa service helps vision-impaired people keep up with the news

“That’s what I’m afraid of, that I’ll cough,” said Kolbet, who had read for IRIS just one other time. But when the digital clock clicked to 8 a.m. and McCarthy turned on the microphones for the live broadcast, nerves calmed as the women read the day’s news aloud.

They start with the weather, followed by local news, opinion, obituaries, high school sports, Dear Abby, community stories and business.

When a story jumped from one page to another, McCarthy and Kolbet flipped with only the slightest pause, like a good pianist. There was also a tiny hesitation before a tricky name — T.J. Juskiewicz, the former director of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

These human touches are one of the things listeners like about IRIS, as opposed to apps that use text-to-voice technology with computerized voices.

“It’s just neighbors reading to neighbors,” Evans said.

Davis agreed.

“I prefer the human voice,” she said. “It doesn’t bother me that they mispronounce a word. I love that they do it in teams. If you hear an article and you’re not interested, you can go away and then come back when you hear the other voice.”