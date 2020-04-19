Free hearing aid cleanings offered
Free hearing aid cleanings offered

WATERLOO -- Beginning Monday, NewSound Hearing Center will offer free hearing aid cleanings every Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. for all hearing aid users.

All hearing aid wearers are welcome regardless of where they purchased their hearing aids.

Those wanting a cleaning should call (319) 243-3553 in advance. When clients arrive, staff will come out to the window of the car wearing personal protective equipment and take the hearing aids inside to be thoroughly cleaned and inspected. They will return the hearing aids to the car and move onto the next patient.

The Monday curbside cleanings will continue until the pandemic ends or further regulations prohibit.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Food banks on front lines

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

