WATERLOO — Children got the chance to freshen up their looks for the start of school at a free hairstyle event Sunday.

Books and Looks, organized by SparkLot owner and City Council member Nia Wilder, was held at the Waterloo Convention Center.

Elementary and middle school children had their hair styled and received clothes, school supplies, books and food – all for free. Clothes were provided by Impact Church, books by Soul Book Nook, school supplies by the Cedar Valley Jaycees and food by Hy-Vee and Tu-Way Catering.

Fifteen local barbers and hairdressers provided services for braiding, dreadlocks and retwisting of dreadlocks, silk presses and haircuts. Wilder said more than 300 children attended the three-hour event.

She was inspired to bring the event to Waterloo after hearing about a similar event in Indiana. The event helps take the financial burden off of parents as the school year starts and gives children confidence.

“Kids are happy, excited and smiling,” Wilder said.

Ky Littleton, a barber at Fades on Fourth in Waterloo, was doing a young boy’s hair and by the time she was done the child was smiling. She focuses on fades, a technique that makes the hair look like it “fades” into the skin by keeping the hair longer on top and shaving closer to the head down the sides and the back.

“It’s great to give back to the community with things we do on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

She said doing men’s and boy’s cuts felt more natural when she went to school at the Salon Professional Academy in Cedar Falls, where she graduated in 2018.

“I always wanted to do (hair) in the back of my head, but I didn’t take the jump,” she said. “It’s the best thing I’ve chosen to do.”

Her favorite part of the job is making people feel good about themselves.

Brittany Thomas, a hairstylist who owns Bee Loc’d, said not only was the event great for kids’ confidence, she was amazed it was free, helping alleviate costs for parents.

Thomas specializes in creating and styling dreadlocks, a hairstyle where hair is twisted into rope-like sections. She realized her love for the style about a decade ago and eventually learned how to do it by watching YouTube tutorial videos.

She has been doing others’ hair for two or three years out of her home. Apart from hairdressing, she also works at Kwik Star, but would love to do hair full-time. She currently has 10 regular clients.

Although dreadlocks require heavy maintenance and frequent appointments, she said they get a bad rap as being “dirty” due to racial stereotypes. She believes she is raising awareness about natural Black hairstyles, and that can help others respect Black culture.

“It’s not a hairstyle,” she said. “It’s a lifestyle.”

Amber Robinson of Impact Church, where her husband is pastor, was handing out free underwear and socks. While supplying essentials to families, she said the entire event was essential in helping Black children embrace their natural hair.

“Hair is a big deal,” Robinson said. “It’s central to confidence and self-efficacy.”

She wishes the movement to embrace natural hair existed when she was a child. When she was growing up, her mom used a hot comb to straighten her hair to fit stereotypical beauty standards.

Now a mother herself, she keeps her two young daughters’ hair natural.

“Little girls get to love their hair while I grew up hating it,” she said. “There’s a generation of young girls that appreciate their hair – it gives me goosebumps.”

