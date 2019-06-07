WATERLOO — The Iowa Master Gardener program through Iowa State Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County will host three “Growing Season” webcasts this summer.
These educational webinars are free and open to the public.
All webinars will be at the Black Hawk County Extension office at 3420 University Ave., Suite B. Master gardeners and the public will gain educational hours while learning. Attendees are invited to bring lunches or snacks to eat during the webinars.
They include:
- July 11, noon — “Give Your Garden Wings.” Jessie Lowry, director of conservation and research at Blank Park Zoo, will share pollinator garden best practices. Participants will learn what to plant and will get to explore the monarch butterfly migration.
- July 18, noon — “Gardening FAQ.” From vegetables to flowers, explore answers to frequently asked gardening questions with Aaron Steil, assistant director at Reiman Gardens.
- July 25, noon — “Ecology Plus Diversity.” Explore how to create plant communities that mimic nature with Grant Thompson, assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State.
Learn more at www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/news/master-garden ers-plan-three-summer-webcasts.
