CEDAR FALLS — In collaboration with the Cedar Falls Lions Club and Allen College, UnityPoint Health is hosting healthy gardening and cooking classes this summer. All sessions are free and will take place at UnityPoint Health – Prairie Parkway at 5100 Prairie Parkway.

A kids diabetes education camp is 9-11 a.m. each Monday in June. The camp teaches gardening skills and a lesson about diabetes while incorporating a craft, games and a snack made from fresh produce. Parents or guardians are welcome to accompany the children and must sign a release form.

Additional classes at the garden are scheduled throughout the summer:

Healthy Gardening

10 a.m.–noon Tuesday (leafy green things).

5-7 p.m. June 22 (red, white and purple radishes).

10 a.m.–noon June 27 (peas porridge hot).

5-7 p.m.– July 11 (herbs and more).

10 a.m.–noon July 20 (carrots and cucumbers).

5-7 p.m. July 25 (all colors of beans and potatoes).

5-7 p.m. Aug. 10 (all colors of tasty toms).

10 a.m.–noon Aug. 15 (peppers and stuff).

5-7 p.m. Aug. 24 (salsa contest).

5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 (zucchini and potatoes).

5-7 p.m. Oct. 10 (harvest and cider festival).

Dementia Engagement, 10 a.m. on one Wednesday every month: June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18.

For a full list of classes, updates and more information, go online to www.ParkwayGarden.org.

