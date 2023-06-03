COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — In collaboration with the Cedar Falls Lions Club and Allen College, UnityPoint Health is hosting healthy gardening and cooking classes this summer. All sessions are free and will take place at UnityPoint Health – Prairie Parkway at 5100 Prairie Parkway.
A kids diabetes education camp is 9-11 a.m. each Monday in June. The camp teaches gardening skills and a lesson about diabetes while incorporating a craft, games and a snack made from fresh produce. Parents or guardians are welcome to accompany the children and must sign a release form.
Additional classes at the garden are scheduled throughout the summer:
10 a.m.–noon Tuesday (leafy green things). 5-7 p.m. June 22 (red, white and purple radishes). 10 a.m.–noon June 27 (peas porridge hot). 5-7 p.m.– July 11 (herbs and more). 10 a.m.–noon July 20 (carrots and cucumbers). 5-7 p.m. July 25 (all colors of beans and potatoes). 5-7 p.m. Aug. 10 (all colors of tasty toms). 10 a.m.–noon Aug. 15 (peppers and stuff). 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24 (salsa contest). 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 (zucchini and potatoes). 5-7 p.m. Oct. 10 (harvest and cider festival).
Dementia Engagement, 10 a.m. on one Wednesday every month: June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20 and Oct. 18.
For a full list of classes, updates and more information, go online to
www.ParkwayGarden.org.
Photos: India train crash kills over 280
People watch the wreckage of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers are wading through piles of debris and wreckage to pull out bodies and free people after two passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds as rail cars were flipped over and mangled in one of the country’s deadliest train crashes in decades.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
