WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Commission of Veteran Affairs, in collaboration with Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition, will offer free fitness assessments and classes for veterans, spouses and caretakers.
On Sept. 4, from noon to 1 p.m., instructor Nikki Carrion of FitXPress will hold an introductory session in the chapel at Pinecrest, 1407 Independence Ave., to explain class goals and procedures and to answer questions.
The regular schedule of classes will begin on Sept. 11 and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 1 pm.
Exercises will incorporate yoga and other techniques that calm the mind, reduce stress and enhance strength, flexibility, lung function and balance. There are no age restrictions or pre-requisites, and the classes will include modifications that allow almost anyone of any capability to participate.
Call Carrion at 404-4219 for more information.
