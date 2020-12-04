Free financial coaching course targets those looking to upskill in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — Deidre DeJear remembers when she was contacted years ago by the United Way of Central Iowa to build a “financial capability” network of organizations — to coach others on how to get out of debt and make their paycheck go further.

What she soon realized was barely anyone did that kind of work.

“You go to other communities, and you see this occupation is common — being a financial coach,” DeJear said. “It’s not as common in the state of Iowa.”

It’s so uncommon, in fact, the state lists both “financial managers” as well as “personal financial advisors” on its list of Iowa’s Hot 50 Jobs for 2016-2026, a list of “high demand, high salary” occupations.

But the people who will hold those jobs in the future need training. That’s where DeJear’s Foundations Financial coaching certification program comes in.

