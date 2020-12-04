Free financial coaching course targets those looking to upskill in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — Deidre DeJear remembers when she was contacted years ago by the United Way of Central Iowa to build a “financial capability” network of organizations — to coach others on how to get out of debt and make their paycheck go further.
What she soon realized was barely anyone did that kind of work.
“You go to other communities, and you see this occupation is common — being a financial coach,” DeJear said. “It’s not as common in the state of Iowa.”
It’s so uncommon, in fact, the state lists both “financial managers” as well as “personal financial advisors” on its list of Iowa’s Hot 50 Jobs for 2016-2026, a list of “high demand, high salary” occupations.
But the people who will hold those jobs in the future need training. That’s where DeJear’s Foundations Financial coaching certification program comes in.
Funded through the state’s Future Ready Iowa program, Foundations Financial is a no-cost, all-virtual 40-hour course that will take place Feb. 1-5, culminating in a certification exam provided by executive trainer Joyce Moy that participants can use to secure jobs with nonprofit organizations and other places needing financial coaches.
“We see so many people racking up hospital bills, incurring debt because they can’t catch up, in payday loan cycles,” DeJear said. “Nonprofits are a perfect space for these types of coaches.”
Black Hawk County is among the areas being targeted because of its “high density of poverty,” along with Linn, Johnson, Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott and Webster counties. But DeJear said she’s looking for a cross-section of individuals who can be of assistance all over Iowa.
“We want a diverse spectrum — urban and rural Iowa — because we know all of Iowa is impacted,” she said. Of particular interest are “people who represent hard-to-reach populations.”
Those interested can apply at FoundationsFinancial.org by Dec. 27, and must have experienced a reduction in income due to COVID-19.
