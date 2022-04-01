 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Free Family Fun Fair is April 9 at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School

  • 0
family fun clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

WAVERLY -- The annual Family Fun Fair is April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, presented by Bremer County Community Partners. The event is free.

Area organizations will share information regarding resources and programs that support parents and promote healthy families. The event will include bicycle helmet fittings, food, games, car seat inspections, prizes and balloon art.

This event is funded in part by the Community Partnership for Protecting Children. For more information, call 319-352-2630.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers save sperm whale trapped in shallow Scottish waters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News