Free Family Fun Fair is April 9 at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School

WAVERLY -- The annual Family Fun Fair is April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, presented by Bremer County Community Partners. The event is free.

Area organizations will share information regarding resources and programs that support parents and promote healthy families. The event will include bicycle helmet fittings, food, games, car seat inspections, prizes and balloon art.

This event is funded in part by the Community Partnership for Protecting Children. For more information, call 319-352-2630.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0