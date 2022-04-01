Free Family Fun Fair is April 9 at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School

WAVERLY -- The annual Family Fun Fair is April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, presented by Bremer County Community Partners. The event is free.
Area organizations will share information regarding resources and programs that support parents and promote healthy families. The event will include bicycle helmet fittings, food, games, car seat inspections, prizes and balloon art.
This event is funded in part by the Community Partnership for Protecting Children. For more information, call 319-352-2630.
Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association projects
Dome Clock 1
Milo Mead, a member of Cedar Valley Woodworkers, has spent over 800 hours creating his Dome Clock project.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 3
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 4
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 6
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 5
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 2
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 8
Woodworking projects on display at the Cedar Valley Woodworkers' group meeting at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 10
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 7
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 11
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dome Clock 9
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
081319kw-woodworkers-02
Milo Mead stands next to the clock he built and was showcasing during the Cedar Valley Woodworkers 20th anniversary event in 2019.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
081319kw-woodworkers-01
Edwin Hollis fixes a part on the wooden airplane rocker he made as he jokes with Bart Bergquist during the Cedar Valley Woodworkers 20th anniversary event on Tuesday evening.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-3
Cedar Valley Woodworking Club has made toys and furniture like this chair for the Salvation Army to hand out to kids at Christmas.
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-1
Cedar Valley Woodworking Club member Dave Turner works on building a child's fan-back chair in the wood shop at Friendship Village in Waterloo.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-2
Pat Vollbrecht made this wood mosaic-type from 13 different types of wood.
