Free dental care event for children planned

CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk County Health Department’s I-Smile Program is partnering with Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry to provide free dental care to children in need on on Feb. 18. Appointments will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 4501 Prairie Parkway location in Cedar Falls.

The Give Kids a Smile in the Cedar Valley Day provides free dental services to children ages 1-13. Services include oral exams, x-rays, preventive care such as cleaning, fluoride, and sealants, as well as restorative care such as fillings. Children must be registered in advance, and parental permission received, to receive services.

The event is designed to meet the increasing need of families who are unable to find a dental provider who accepts Iowa Medicaid or will provide services when there is a lack of insurance or transportation resources.

If transportation to the event is an issue, Medicaid patients are advised to contact the member service phone number on the back of the Iowa Medicaid card to schedule a ride. Scheduling must be done at least three days prior to appointment day.

To sign up for the Give Kids a Smile in the Cedar Valley Day call Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry at (319)-235-6287 to schedule an appointment.

The Black Hawk County I-Smile Program provides oral health screenings in the school and clinic settings, along with navigation to dental, medical, and community resources in Black Hawk and surrounding counties. Call (319) 292-2247 or visit the Black Hawk County Health Department website at www.bhcpublichealth.org.

