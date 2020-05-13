Free counseling offered during pandemic

WATERLOO – The Care Initiatives Hospice offices in Waterloo are offering counseling services free to all Iowa health care workers, family members who may have lost someone to COVID-19 and individuals affected by COVID-19.
For those trying to cope with the death of a loved one, feeling emotionally distressed with work, family or by the general condition of our current environment, Care Initiatives Hospice counselors are available around the clock.
Call (319) 232-6148 and ask for the on-call support person. Calls are confidential and free. Individuals do not have to be on hospice service or a family member of a hospice patient to utilize this service.
042220ho-toledo-testing-2
042220ho-toledo-testing-1
042220bp-tyson-closing
042020jr-covid-testing-3
042020jr-covid-testing-1
042020bp-tysons-protestors
041620jr-tyson-2
041620jr-tyson-1
041620jr-tyson-3
041620jr-tyson-4
041620jr-allen-tent-6
041620jr-allen-tent-4
041620jr-allen-tent-5
041620jr-allen-tent-3
041620jr-allen-tent-7
041620jr-allen-tent-2
041620jr-allen-tent-1
041620jr-allen-tent-8
041620jr-allen-tent-9
041020jr-sulky-shields-8
Jerald Skulky Co.
Erik Lee
041020jr-sulky-shields-6
041020jr-sulky-shields-7
041020jr-sulky-shields-5
041020jr-sulky-shields-3
041020jr-sulky-shields-4
041020jr-sulky-shields-2
041020jr-sulky-shields-1
040920jr-mh-covid-1
040920jr-mh-covid-2
040920jr-cv-strong-1
040920jr-cv-strong-2
040920jr-cv-strong-3
Black Hawk County Jail
010820ho-qc-plastics-face-shields
John Deere face shield assembly
040620jr-lillies-5
040620jr-lillies-6
040620jr-lillies-3
040620jr-lillies-4
040620jr-lillies-1
040620jr-lillies-2
040720jr-dairy-9
040720jr-dairy-10
040720jr-dairy-6
040720jr-dairy-7
040720jr-dairy-8
040720jr-dairy-5
040720jr-dairy-4
040720jr-dairy-2
040720jr-dairy-3
040720jr-dairy-1
040720ho-911-dispatchers
040120ho-courier-staff-meeting
Junior League Supply Drop
virus-palm.sunday
040520ho-coronavirus-map
sires-joel
Ryan McGeough
Martin Culpepper MIT 1
Martin Culpepper MIT 2
warren st.john and staebell .jpg
warren pohl.jpg
040320bp-neia-food-bank
reynolds-040220
040220bp-wild-art-walk
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-2
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-3
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-4
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-1
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.