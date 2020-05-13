Free counseling offered during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – The Care Initiatives Hospice offices in Waterloo are offering counseling services free to all Iowa health care workers, family members who may have lost someone to COVID-19 and individuals affected by COVID-19.

For those trying to cope with the death of a loved one, feeling emotionally distressed with work, family or by the general condition of our current environment, Care Initiatives Hospice counselors are available around the clock.

Call (319) 232-6148 and ask for the on-call support person. Calls are confidential and free. Individuals do not have to be on hospice service or a family member of a hospice patient to utilize this service.