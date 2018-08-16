CEDAR FALLS — What better way to cap off the summer than a free pool party? That’s what Kendal Crawford thought when he came up with the idea for the Back-2-School Pool Party Palooza.
The no-cost event will take place from 8:45 to 10:45 p.m. Friday at The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 Main St., Cedar Falls.
“We want people to show up and join the end-of-summer celebration,” said Crawford, who is an on-air personality for 93.5 The Mix radio station. “What better way to end the summer with a splash.
“This will give families a chance to come out and experience The Falls and for people to come together as a community and have a great time.”
Participants can try their hand at dunking Crawford in a dunk tank set up in the parking lot.
“I don’t think there’s an arm good enough to hit the target to dunk me,” Crawford taunted. “If you think you have the arm, bring it on.”
In addition to 93.5 The Mix, other main sponsors include Maid Pro Cedar Valley, Starbeck’s Smokehouse and Black Lotus Tattoo Studio.
“Kendal reached out to me,” said Jay Wolfe, Maid Pro owner. “We are basically renting out the aquatic center and there will be an open-door policy for two hours. We want to have a fun family night for all the kids in the Cedar Valley. This is not an exclusive event, this is not a preregistered event, it’s just a fun way to give back to the community.”
In addition to free admission, Starbeck’s will offer free samples of its pulled pork sliders and corn bread.
“I think it’s a great idea for the community to have one last big bash before school starts,” said Jeff Starbeck. “We are celebrating Starbeck’s first anniversary, and this is just a chance to thank the community for all the support we’ve received.”
Since this is the first year for the pool party event, it’s difficult to estimate how many people will attend.
“That makes things interesting for us,” Starbeck said. “But we’re used to the volume. We’ll get through it.”
Aaron Woods of Black Lotus, located in Waterloo, said he was excited about the chance to help sponsor the event. “Who wouldn’t love a free pool party? It will be a night swim, and we will have some giveaways. I think it’s a great event.”
Additional sponsors include Atlantic Bottling Co., which will supply beverages, and Prairie Lakes Church.
Crawford, a Waterloo West High School graduate, has been with 93.5 The Mix for just more than a year and a half.
“I would love to see this grow into an annual event,” he said. “It is absolutely my goal ... to see it grow and get bigger, and I would love to add more elements and things to do beforehand, like a pre-party. It is my goal to take it up a step and continue to grow it each year.”
“It is my intention to make it an annual event,” Wolfe said. “We will gauge the interest in the event and see if we can’t pack The Falls on Friday night.”
