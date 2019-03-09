Try 3 months for $3

SUMNER -- A Frederika man died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle rollover accident west of Sumner.

Eugene J. Lampe, 76, was killed when the Nissan Pathfinder he was driving westbound on Iowa Highway 93 left the roadway near Usher Avenue and rolled several times in the south ditch. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m.

The Iowa State Patrol reported Lampe, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bremer County medical examiner.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

