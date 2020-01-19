Fredericksburg day care plans fundraiser

FREDERICKSBURG -- Fun in the Son Day Care and Preschool is having a dinner, silent auction and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Fredericksburg Community Center. The menu includes lasagna, garlic bread, salad, desserts and beverages. A free-will offering will be taken for the meal.
The silent auction consists of items contributed by local businesses and individuals. Anyone wishing to contribute an auction item or baked goods for the bake sale should contact Janiece Kramer at (563) 237-6117.
