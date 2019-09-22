Fred Morris wants the battle he and his comrades fought to be more than an asterisk or an afterthought.
In May 1975, Morris was among a contingent of U.S. Marines dispatched to the island of Koh Tang off the coast of Cambodia to recover the merchant ship SS Mayaguez and its crew, being captured and held by communist Khmer Rouge guerrillas.
It’s been considered the last battle of the Vietnam War, which actually ended a month earlier.
It was supposed to be a brief and efficient rescue mission. “They said we’d be home by noon,” Morris said. But more than half the rescuers were killed or wounded. Morris was among the wounded. It would be almost 40 years before he received a Purple Heart for those wounds.
Certain politicians deemed the mission accomplished, while Morris and his comrades were pinned down under enemy fire, in a calamity of miscommunication. And there were dead and missing left behind. Some are unaccounted for to this day.
Some in the government want the incident forgotten. Morris and his buddies aren’t forgetting.
Morris is an officer with the Mayaguez veterans group. He wears a dark polo shirt with Marine emblems on one side and “Koh Tang Beach Club” on the other.
The battle was fought about three weeks after the fall of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, and evacuation of the U.S. Embassy there; most U.S. forces had left in early 1973 under the Paris peace accords. The “Mayaguez incident” was also not long after the fall of the Cambodian government to the Khmer Rouge, who renamed the country Kampuchea during their rule.
Smarting after a political if not a tactical defeat in Vietnam, and the fall of Cambodia to the Khmer Rouge, politicians under President Gerald Ford’s administration were itching for a quick win.
“We just got spanked. We basically walked out of Vietnam with our tail tucked between our legs,” Morris said. “And they wanted to show, ‘You mess with the U.S. you’re going to have to pay. And there’s some truth to that. The Cambodians had no business taking that ship.”
However, the engagement, while lasting a day, was hardly easy. While they were told to expect token resistance, they were met by several hundred battle-hardened Khmer Rouge soldiers, sent by their government to secure the island in a disagreement with Vietnam over nearby oil rights.
“There were 160 Vietnamese people who were like workers or fishermen. And the Khmer Rouge put them into slave labor, built the fortifications we ended up fighting against, and executed them,“ Morris said.
While the Khmer Rouge were ruthless and battle hardened, the American Marines were not. For some, like Morris, the day would be their first and only taste of combat — but it would haunt them for years to come.
For Morris and his fellow Marines, the terror started when their helicopter took repeated hits as it sought to land them.
“As the chopper was coming in, we were told not to really expect any fire,” Morris said. “We were just going to walk the island and look for the crew or the ship.”
But landing was a problem.
“We were just getting blistered” by enemy fire. The pilot “just real slow kept circling around like he was looking for a place to sit down. But it seemed like he was just crawling and the bullets are going chink-chink-chink-chink, coming through” the skin of the helicopter.
“He finally sets it down and the crew chief is motioning for us to go out there, and I’m like ‘You’re kidding, right?’ And everybody’s looking at him like, ‘No way!’ And about that time a round came through and hit a fuel line or a hydraulic line or something, and liquid start spraying. And out we went.”
But the chopper was “like a piece of Swiss cheese,” Morris said, and, unable to gain altitude, it crashed only a short distance away.
In addition to being relatively green compared to their foes, Morris said the Marines, told to expect light resistance, were equipped with limited ammunition and grenades. And the operation involved multiple service branches — the Air Force, Navy, and Marines — who did not all have the same radio system. And several helicopters were shot down or damaged, including the one Morris and his comrades were in.
A crew chief was killed in that crash. Meanwhile the Marines were taking fire on the ground and had to tend to business. They exchanged fire with an enemy that was barely a football field away, as they were mired in tall elephant grass.
The Marines’ action, along with a U.S. Naval attack on the mainland by the carrier USS Coral Sea, had their impact; the Khmer Rouge released the Mayaguez crew, and another Marine element boarded and took the ship back. Yet, Morris and his comrades were still pinned down by the Khmer Rouge. Eventually, helicopter gunships were ordered into the area, attacked and repelled the Khmer Rouge.
“That was a game changer,” Morris said. He remembers one of the big choppers dropping a “daisy cutter” bomb that leveled a lot of area.
Morris blamed then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger for pushing for the ill-conceived attack, and praised Donald Rumsfeld, then-White House chief of staff, later defense secretary under President George W. Bush, with getting Morris and his fellow Marines the support they needed to make it out alive.
American casualties numbered about 40 dead, both killed in combat and in helicopter crashes in the combat zone, and another 50 wounded.
About 20 of the dead were actually left behind in the heat of battle but eventually repatriated back to the States. Thirteen service personnel who died in a helicopter crash in the incident were buried together at Arlington National Cemetery. Three Americans were left behind, alive, and were presumed to have been executed by the Khmer Rouge.
Morris said he’s received some limited local inquiries and attention about the Mayaguez based on past media coverage, and he’s spoken to school and veteran groups.
Yet, acknowledgement of the battle is mixed. The names of the service personnel who died in the incident are the last names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. But the battle hasn’t yet been added to the base of the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Washington, D.C. of the Iwo Jima flag raising. The base lists the various engagements that the Marines have fought in throughout their history.
Morris and a group of his comrades made it back to Cambodia in 2015, the 40th anniversary of the incident. Seeing how beautiful the country had become provided him some semblance of closure in dealing with PTSD he suffers from his service.
Despite the foul-ups, there’s a lesson to be gained from the action, Morris said.
“People have to know if someone messes with a U.S.-flagged ship anywhere in the world, we’re gonna come and get it,” he said. “I agree with what they did. I don’t agree with how they did it.” Miscalculations made in the preparation were corrected, leading to the creation of a coordinated rapid deployment force for future incidents.
“We have to protect our citizens, no matter where they’re at in the world,” Morris said.
The Koh Tang/Mayaguez Veterans Association has a website, kohtang.com, for more information.
