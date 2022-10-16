Fraternal Order of Eagles holds luncheon

WATERLOO – The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 764 will have a soup and salad luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will be serving chili and chicken noodle soup, along with a variety of salads, bread and desserts. The public is welcome and the cost is $10.

The building is located at 202 East First Street in Waterloo.

Anyone with questions should call Diana Babcock at (319) 231-5436 or Jeannie Barber at (319) 234-7272.