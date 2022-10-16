Fraternal Order of Eagles holds luncheon

WATERLOO – The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 764 will have a soup and salad luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will be serving chili and chicken noodle soup, along with a variety of salads, bread and desserts. The public is welcome and the cost is $10.
The building is located at 202 East First Street in Waterloo.
Anyone with questions should call Diana Babcock at (319) 231-5436 or Jeannie Barber at (319) 234-7272.
Photos: UNI volleyball hosts Drake, Oct. 11
Northern Iowa's Kaylissa Arndorfer smiles as she and teammates celebrate after her block closed out the second set against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies makes the attack against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus hits the ball against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel (4) and Carly Spies (15) make a block against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert makes a block against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert reaches just short of making the dig against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Payton Ahrenstorff bumps the ball against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus slaps the ball over the net against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies (15) Kira Fallert (9)make a block against Drake University on Tuesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
