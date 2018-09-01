WATERLOO -- Underground utilities and street reconstruction will require a portion of Franklin Street to close for two months near downtown Waterloo.
Franklin is scheduled to close from mid-block between East First Street and Mullan Avenue extending east approximately one block beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The roadway will remain closed, weather permitting, until the middle of November.
The work is part of the U.S. Highway 63 reconstruction phase between Franklin and Jefferson streets.
Eastbound traffic on Franklin will be detoured around the work zone using East Mullan, Lafayette Street and East Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will use East Third Street, Lafayette and East Mullan.
The Iowa Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.
