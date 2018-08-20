Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Franklin Chorale

HAMPTON — Auditions for the 2018 Franklin Chorale will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at First Congregational Church, 22 First Ave. SW.

Auditions will be conducted on a one-on-one basis by Director Mary Lou Semler, checking range and vocal quality suitable for ensemble singing. Singers may bring a prepared solo if they wish. An accompanist will be provided.

Adults beyond high school are eligible and encouraged to audition. The chorale will rehearse weekly on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The chorale is celebrating its 40th anniversary, founded by Semler in the fall of 1978. The annual Christmas Concert will be Dec. 2 at First Congregational Church.

Contact Semler at (641) 456-2440.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments