HAMPTON — Auditions for the 2018 Franklin Chorale will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at First Congregational Church, 22 First Ave. SW.
Auditions will be conducted on a one-on-one basis by Director Mary Lou Semler, checking range and vocal quality suitable for ensemble singing. Singers may bring a prepared solo if they wish. An accompanist will be provided.
Adults beyond high school are eligible and encouraged to audition. The chorale will rehearse weekly on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The chorale is celebrating its 40th anniversary, founded by Semler in the fall of 1978. The annual Christmas Concert will be Dec. 2 at First Congregational Church.
Contact Semler at (641) 456-2440.
