WATERLOO — At the height of the 1980s farm crisis, as Waterloo’s population took a nosedive amid a crashing economy, the common refrain was that the last person to leave the city should “turn the lights off.”

Mayor Quentin Hart recalled that anecdote Thursday while flipping the switch on the city’s newest attraction, which turns such pessimism on its head.

Downtown’s most recognizable structure – the Fourth Street Bridge – was bathed in bright, colorful light as a celebration was held to showcase what the city has been working on for almost a year.

Two lighting sculptures, comprised of three towers of different heights, bookend the bridge near Anton’s Garden and Veterans Memorial Hall.

Inside the pedestrian bridge, arches of light illuminate the covered walkway and can be seen from its exterior.

Underneath the bridge, lights matching the colors of the walkway shine on the Cedar River toward the Park Avenue Bridge.

Mary Robinson, bridge lighting community chairperson, said the colorful lights were a sight to behold due to the bridge’s previous longtime negative connotations.

“From the time I was 2-1/2, this bridge – east side, west side – stood for disunity,” Robinson said, expressing a wish that her parents and grandparents could see the bridge now lit up. “We were told that we belonged on the east side and, on the west side, that’s where others belonged. And now, to see these lights, to see this bridge become a uniting factor, I am so excited.”

Emily Hanson, executive director of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, also spoke to the past divisiveness.

“We hope that this bridge continues to be a symbol of understanding and togetherness for our community,” Hanson said. “We want it to show that, while the river may have divided us in the past, we are stronger when we’re together.”

The gaming association was one of the major donors to support the project, along with MidAmerican Energy and the Waterloo Industrial Development Corporation. No city money was spent on the project.

The artist behind the project is Rob Shakespeare. Mayor Hart said when he visited South Bend, Indiana, he was impressed by its bridge lighting project, which was designed by Shakespeare.

Shakespeare has done more than 225 theater, opera and dance lighting designs. His work can be seen at the Theatre Royal in England, the St. Lawrence Center in Canada, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, the Randall Theatre in Utah and the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

“I envisioned a complete transformation of (the bridge’s) features into a beautiful, and I will say, world class, nighttime destination,” Shakespeare said. “The canopy of the Fourth Street Bridge and the river below would become my palette for some dynamic flows of colored light.”

At the top of every hour, the lights will be red, white and blue to honor veterans and military service members. The bridge is part of the Veterans Way project that spans a large portion of Fourth Street downtown.

Other light combinations will complement holidays, each of the four seasons, and celebrations such as Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Pride Month, Halloween, Black History Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Cinco de Mayo.

Light shows will begin a half hour before dusk each evening through midnight.