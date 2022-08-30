 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fourth Street Bridge closed for repairs

This is a view inside the Fourth Street Bridge pedestrian walkway in downtown Waterloo.

WATERLOO -- The Fourth Street Bridge is closed for installation of lighting towers. The bridge is expected to reopen after Labor Day.

