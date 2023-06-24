CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls city facilities will be closed July 4, including City Hall, Hearst Center for the Arts, Public Library, Community Center, Visitor Center, Recreation, Fitness Center, Solid Waste Transfer Station and Recycling Center.

Any residents with trash collection that day should put out their receptacles by 7 a.m. July 5.

Direct any questions about refuse services to the Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Falls Aquatic Center will operate normal hours.

