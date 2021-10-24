Four Waterloo residents displaced from Home Park Blvd duplex after basement fire

WATERLOO -- Four renters were displaced from their duplex at 500 and 502 Home Park Boulevard in Waterloo following a small basement fire Sunday evening.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. on a chilly, rainy and windy evening to the corner of Home Park Boulevard and Clough Street where responders contained the flames to the basement, but smoke caused damage throughout the entire structure.

"It's fixable, but it's unlivable. They won't be there anytime soon," said Captain Bill Harter.

Three of the four residents were home at the time of the fire, and after they evacuated, two cats were rescued by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, Harter said.

Harter said the American Red Cross was notified.

