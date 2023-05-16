CEDAR RAPIDS — Four Oaks is raising awareness about the urgent need for foster parents as National Foster Care Month is marked.

Every year, thousands of children in Iowa are removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or other reasons. These children need temporary homes where they can feel loved, supported, and safe until they can return to their families or are adopted. Four Oaks, a statewide children and family nonprofit based in Cedar Rapids, provides foster care training and support to individuals and families who want to make a difference in the lives of these children.

The agency is calling on more people across Iowa of all backgrounds to consider becoming foster parents. As the demand for foster homes grows, it’s important that foster families reflect the diversity of the children they serve. Children come from all walks of life and, according to a news release, it’s essential that they are placed in homes that understand and respect their cultural and religious backgrounds.

To become a foster parent in Iowa, individuals or couples must be at least 21 years old, have a stable source of income, and pass a background check. They must also complete a training program to prepare them for the challenges and joys of fostering.

Four Oaks makes the process of becoming a foster parent as easy and convenient as possible. Here are different ways to get involved:

Online inquiry: Interested individuals or families can fill out an online form on the website iowafosterandadoption.org. Once Four Oaks receives the inquiry, staff will get back to the family within one day with a packet of information to fill out, including background checks. Families need to complete the packet and submit it to the office locations listed in the packet.

Orientation: Four Oaks offers a commitment-free virtual orientation on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Local in-person orientation sessions are also available. The orientations are an opportunity to get any and all questions answered.

Classes: Once all the information is completed, Four Oaks will help the family sign up for classes. The family classes are offered within 60 days of application and within 60 miles of their home. If there's no in-person class that works with the family’s schedule, virtual options for classes will be presented. If the family is not able to make one of the classes work in their schedule (they are 11 weeks long), then Four Oaks will continue to offer them classes until one is found that works for them.

After an individual or family is licensed, Four Oaks offers continuous trainings for families using community professionals as well as support groups for foster parents to feel part of the larger fostering community.

For more information, go online to iowafosterandadoption.org.

