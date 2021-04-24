 Skip to main content
Four injured in stabbing outside of Flirt's Gentlemens Club early Saturday morning
breaking featured

Four injured in stabbing outside of Flirt's Gentlemens Club early Saturday morning

Four injured in stabbing

Caution tape is posted Saturday morning outside of Flirt's Gentlemens Club at 319 Jefferson St. in Waterloo after reports of an early-morning stabbing in the parking lot. 

 Kristin Guess

WATERLOO – Four people arrived at local hospitals early Saturday morning after reports of a brawl in the parking lot of Flirt’s Gentlemens Club, according to police records.

Waterloo Police were dispatched to Flirt’s at 319 Jefferson St., where a crowd of about 15-20 people had gathered around a group who appeared to have been in a fight around 1:20 a.m.

Caution tape is posted on Jefferson Street in downtown Waterloo from First to Third streets Saturday afternoon after police responded to an early morning brawl. 

Two victims were transported to a local hospital from the scene, and two victims arrived at a local hospital later by private vehicle. Court records report the injuries were not considered life-threatening but were “severe lacerations.”

A 2015 gray Chrysler LTD that was near the scene was impounded by Waterloo Police, records state.

The incident is under an ongoing investigation.  

