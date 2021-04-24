Four injured in stabbing outside of Flirt's Gentlemens Club early Saturday morning

WATERLOO – Four people arrived at local hospitals early Saturday morning after reports of a brawl in the parking lot of Flirt’s Gentlemens Club, according to police records.
Waterloo Police were dispatched to Flirt’s at 319 Jefferson St., where a crowd of about 15-20 people had gathered around a group who appeared to have been in a fight around 1:20 a.m.
Two victims were transported to a local hospital from the scene, and two victims arrived at a local hospital later by private vehicle. Court records report the injuries were not considered life-threatening but were “severe lacerations.”
A 2015 gray Chrysler LTD that was near the scene was impounded by Waterloo Police, records state.
The incident is under an ongoing investigation.