Four injured in farm machinery crash in Winneshiek County
breaking top story

Four injured in farm machinery crash in Winneshiek County

DECORAH – Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle they were traveling in collided with farm machinery Sunday evening.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the injured include Jay Gossman, 16, of Cresco; Zoe Thibadeau, 24, of Clermont; Laci Albert, 21, of Cresco; and Gannon Willie, 22, of Cresco. Willie was flown to Gunderson Hospital by air ambulance, and Albert, Thibadeau and Gossman were taken to hospitals in Decorah and Cresco.

The crash happened at about 7:36 p.m. Sunday on 210th Street west of W-14 when a westbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joshua Willie, 22, of Cresco, clipped a haybine pulled by an eastbound International tractor driven by Alan Elsbernd, 61, of Calmar, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The impact sent the Chevrolet into a ditch.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Ambulance, Cresco Ambulance and Gunderson Air Ambulance.

