Four injured in Dunkerton crash

At approximately 11:23 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Dunkerton Police Department and Fairbank ambulance responded to a call in the 7600 block of North Canfield Road for a car accident involving one vehicle. The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Postville, lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line and went into the ditch. The driver hit a mile marker sign, a telephone box and a utility support cable before coming to rest.