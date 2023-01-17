 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Four injured in Dunkerton crash

DUNKERTON — Four people were taken to hospital following a car accident on Monday. 

Volunteers pack food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during the third annual Pack the Dome event at the University of Northern Iowa on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

At approximately 11:23 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Dunkerton Police Department and Fairbank ambulance responded to a call in the 7600 block of North Canfield Road for a car accident involving one vehicle. The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Postville, lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line and went into the ditch.  The driver hit a mile marker sign, a telephone box and a utility support cable before coming to rest. 

The driver and three passengers were taken by Dunkerton and Fairbank Ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for non life-threatening injuries. 

Pack the Dome 2023

