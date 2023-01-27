 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Four dead in Grundy County U.S. Highway 20 rollover

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art crash

WELLSBURG — Four people were killed and others were injured Friday morning when a 15-passenger van rolled on U.S. Highway 20 in Grundy County.

The Iowa State Patrol reported that the single-vehicle accident happened at 6:49 a.m. as the van was westbound near the Wellsburg exit. The driver lost control on slick roads and the vehicle entered the median. The van rolled over and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Police are investigating a homicide after officers found a male suffering from stab wounds in the 500 block of Dawson Street, Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

The 15-passenger van was occupied by 13 passengers.

"At this time we are able to confirm four fatalities and multiple others injured," according to a news release from Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the State Patrol's public information officer. "The injured parties have been taken to Waterloo and Grundy County Healthcare facilities."

Victims' identities have not been released. More information is expected to be available on the Iowa State Patrol crash reports website.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News