Founder of Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws will not wait until Reynolds' time is up

A new campaign centered on igniting the conversation on reforming “outdated” Iowa cannabis laws has taken off.

The nonpartisan “Campaign for Sensible Cannabis Laws,” funded by experienced political policy and campaign veterans Bradley Knott and Pete D’Alessandro, was launched in early May, and since then a petition has been signed by some thousand people.

The campaign hopes Iowa will follow the recent trend of states that have reformed marijuana laws to make recreational use, sales and cultivation legal.

In 2017, a medical marijuana program was introduced in Iowa, but use has been restricted.

A Democratic proposal meant to amend the Iowa Constitution to legalize and regulate marijuana from cultivation to use by adults 21 and older didn’t go anywhere.

Attempts to decriminalize marijuana have also fizzled.

Knott hopes thousands more will sign the petition, enough to spark a debate in the Legislature. Some of those supporters, he hopes, become activists and develop a presence on the issue.

“Right now, most people think that (Gov. Kim Reynolds) will not pass cannabis reform, so there’s no point in having a conversation about it,” he said. “Truthfully, it’s not a voting issue with the power of inflation, abortion, or guns, or something like that, but it is an important issue to a lot of people,” said Knott.

“There’s a lot of people who think we just have to sit around and wait for her to leave office,” he added.

He’s not one of them.

“It’s wrong now,” he said, of the current laws.

His confidence in the cause is backed by anecdotal evidence, his understanding of history, and a longstanding career in politics and public policy. He has “developed an ear for knowing when an issue is ripe.”

Most importantly, polling, he said, shows Iowans want to see change.

“The campaign is not about a specific bill. I don’t pretend to know if cartridges should have 90% THC or 83%, or whether or not the medical program should sell flour or just oils. That’s not really what I’m interested in,” Knott said. “What I’m interested in is having a debate. What we want in this campaign is for our legislators to stand up and debate this topic, because it is overwhelmingly popular to have cannabis reform in the state of Iowa. There’s public polling that shows 60 to 65% of Iowans of all stripes are in favor of cannabis reform.”

Knott says there is only one group, demographically, that opposes cannabis reform -- “white males over 60 who go to church" -- and in the polling world, he said, "go to church” is “a proxy for a conservative."

"I don’t know if that’s fair or not, but that’s the way that it works,” he said.

His target is 25,000 signatures by the end of the year, and for a number of those supporters to continue to put pressure on legislators by shoving survey results, relevant arguments, and -interest stories in front of them.

Knott believes the current laws “can ruin people's lives,” whether it be because of a criminal record for possession or restrictions that don’t allow a person to get a badly needed medical product.

He said the law also is rooted in racism, and the state could generate millions more dollars in sales tax revenue if recreational use was legalized.

Marijuana is a local issue, too. He encourages people to get in front of county attorneys and those running for that office. The attorneys can “use prosecutorial discretion to develop diversion programs like they have in Linn County," Knott said.

The governor in a statement last month said she believeds marijuana is a gateway drug that "leads to other illegal drug use and has a negative effect on our society.”

“We are currently facing a crisis at our southern border with record amounts of drugs pouring into our country and infiltrating our states and communities,” the statement continued. “On top of that, our nation is facing critical worker shortages, supply chain shortages, among many other issues that we should be focused on.”

More information, as well as the campaign petition, can be found at: www.freetheweediowa.org.

James Q. Lynch, of the Courier’s Des Moines Bureau, contributed to this article.

