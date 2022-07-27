Foundation hosts fundraiser to help adaptive golf programs in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The Husome Strong Foundation is hosting the Live Lucky Charity Golf Tournament along with a learn to play adaptive golf clinic Friday at South Hills Golf Course.

The clinic will be 9-11 a.m. It is free to anyone with a disability who would like to learn how to swing a golf club, use adaptive golf equipment or just wants to have fun. A noon lunch follows. The four-person golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The tournament will continue to raise money to purchase additional Solo Rider Adaptive Golf Carts allowing people with disabilities to play.

All learn to play adaptive golf clinics are sponsored by MercyOne and Veridian Credit Union. A short game clinic will be offered on Tuesday 10-11:30 a.m. at Gates Park Golf Course.

Adaptive golf provides an opportunity for anyone with a disability to get out and experience the joys of the game. The Husome Strong Foundation is designed to offer instruction, organized events and adaptive equipment to help make the game enjoyable to people with disabilities.

Golf has proven beneficial to people with spinal cord injuries, amputations, strokes, autism and PTSD. By making the game of golf accessible to people with physical and cognitive challenges, golf provides a positive environment that helps develop confidence, self-esteem, and purpose.

“Some disabilities are more visible than others,” said Steve Husome. “We have set a goal to help residents with disabilities experience the joys of the game of golf.”

South Hills Golf Course is at 1830 E. Shaulis Road. Registration information for the tournament and the clinics can be found at adaptivegolfiowa.com.