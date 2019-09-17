CEDAR FALLS – The deadline to submit grant applications to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s fall grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1.
Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.
The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/grants. Grant recipients will be announced in January 2020.
First-time grant applicants should contact Tom Wickersham, program director, at 243-1356 prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
For more information, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 287-9106.
