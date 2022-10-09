Fort Pillow battle topic of Thursday's Civil War Roundtable meeting

CEDAR FALLS -- Sherman Lundy of Cedar Falls will be guest speaker at Thursday's Civil War Roundtable meeting.
Lundy's program is on "Ft. Pillow-- Before, During and After." The Fort Pillow garrison stood on the bluffs of the Mississippi River north of Memphis, TN. On the morning of 12 April 1864, CSA General Nathan Bedford Forrest led troops in an assault to regain command of the fort. By mid-afternoon, the fort was controlled by the Confederacy.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 317 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. Zoom link information will be emailed to members a few days prior to the meeting.
Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information email cvcwrt9@yahoo.com.