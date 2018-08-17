FAYETTE COUNTY -- One man was killed when the tractor he was driving rolled into a ditch Thursday afternoon.
Fayette County Sheriff's deputies were called to P Avenue north of Pheasant Road, northeast of St. Lucas, just after 3 p.m. Thursday for a report of a tractor rollover with the driver pinned underneath.
Once emergency personnel arrived, they discovered Linus Joseph Kuennen, 68, of Fort Atkinson, underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say Kuennen appeared to be working on his farm when his tractor rolled into a deep ditch and pinned him underneath.
Tri-State Ambulance, St. Lucas Fire, Waucoma Fire and Hawkeye emergency personnel assisted.
