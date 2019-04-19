{{featured_button_text}}
Sierra Fox, posing with West Union K-9 officer Xena, says she was forced to resign as the city’s only female police officer two months after she filed a civil rights complaint alleging sexual harassment and gender discrimination by West Union Police Chief Paul Berthold.

 Photo from the West Union Facebook page

WEST UNION – A former West Union police officer will get to keep the department’s K-9.

For now.

Sierra Fox was originally given a noon Friday deadline to surrender her partner, a German Sheppard named Xena, following her resignation last Monday.

On Friday, City Administrator Nick McIntyre said Fox will be allowed to continue to care for Xena in the interim period while city officials and her attorney work through issues surrounding her departure from the force.

Fox said she was forced to resign after lodging complaints about the police chief. The resignation drew a crowd to Monday’s City Council meeting and demonstrators showing their support for Fox to City Hall on Thursday.

Many of Fox’s supporters said she should be able to keep Xena.

