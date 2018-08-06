OSAGE — Father Jerry Kopacek is close to home and he likes it.
On June 5, Kopacek became Holy Rosary Cluster’s pastor, which consists of parishes in New Haven, Riceville, Elma, Lourdes and Alta Vista.
“I am brand new here, and just getting settled in,” he said. "It is nice to be close to home.”
Kopacek, the youngest of five children, was raised on a farm near Britt, graduating from Britt High School in 1973. He grew up in a Bohemian Parish.
He then graduated from Iowa State University in 1977, with a degree in political science and history. He then went to law school at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1980.
Following graduation, Kopacek worked, four years, in Des Moines, clerking for different judges on the State Court of Appeals.
“During my years in Des Moines, I was very involved with Sacred Heart Parish,” he said. “I had been thinking about priesthood when I was in law school. I got more serious about it while I lived in Des Moines.”
In 1984, he started his seminary studies at St. Mary’s in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated in 1988 and was ordained by Archbishop Kucera. Kopacek later served as an associate pastor in Dyersville and Marion, and spent several months at St. Joseph School and Newman High School in Mason City.
His first assignment as parish pastor came in Winnebago County, where he pastored churches in Buffalo Center, Lake Mills and Forest City.
The next three years he was at the St. Mary’s Parish in Marshalltown and from 1999-2004 at St. Edward’s in Waterloo. He returned to Dyersville, as head pastor, from 2004-2006 and then served at St. Edward’s in Waterloo from 2006-2014.
“I have had a lot of experience in spiritual life and prayer life. From 2014-2018, I was spiritual director for our college seminary program,” Kopacek said. “I have always appreciated and enjoyed being in different parishes.” He said he often crosses paths with former parishioners or their families when conducting special services.
Kopacek conducts four masses each weekend for the five parishes in the Holy Rosary Cluster. Every fifth week parishioners from one of the churches has to attend a mass in one of the other churches.
Regarding his ministry, Kopacek said, “We need to be friends to others. We are often challenged by social media, instead of personally engaging with other people. We need to be as warm, welcoming and inviting as we can within the boundaries of our faith.”
“Once the school year starts, I want to connect with the kids here,” he added. “I also appreciate there is a cluster council here that helps with issues within this cluster.”
Kopacek is happy to be close to home, where one of his siblings still lives.
“I grew up and was raised on a farm and was close to nature and to this environment,” he said. “I have gotten to know some of the folks here and have enjoyed that. I am looking forward to knowing them more.”
