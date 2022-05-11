Former Waterloo leader Sharon Juon dies

WATERLOO – Waterloo community leader Sharon Juon has died.

Juon had been battling breast cancer since late 2010, when she received a stage-4 diagnosis. She entered hospice care May 6.

She moved to Waterloo more than 40 years ago with her late husband, Dave. Together they raised twin daughters. Juon also had two granddaughters.

Juon, who was 74, dedicated decades of service to Northeast Iowa. She worked as executive director at Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, or INRCOG, for 25 years. She headed the agency for most of its existence

After she stepped down from her position at INRCOG, Kevin Blanshan stepped in.

“I worked with Sharon for 20 years, and there’s a lot of fond memories,” Blanshan said. “She was unique and definitely had a lasting legacy here at INRCOG and the whole Cedar Valley.”

Apart from a quarter century at INRCOG, Juon served on the Waterloo City Council from 2017 to 2022. Jerome Amos Jr., currently the longest-sitting member on the council, said Juon made things happen.

“When she got off the council, Sharon still had a love for this community,” Amos said. “Sharon was that individual who cares about this community, and she was definitely an individual who worked with everyone on the council to help for the benefit of this community. She will be missed because she had a heart for this community.”

Mayor Quentin Hart issued the following statement on Juon's passing.

"Today, Waterloo lost one if its biggest champions, a fearless leader whose heart for people, and common-sense decision making helped to build this city. We will never be able to list all her accomplishments or the names of all whom she inspired and encouraged. Personally, I have lost a trusted mentor and dear friend. On behalf of the city of Waterloo and the Hart family, my sincere condolences to Sharon’s daughters and close friends."

Juon also was on a number of boards, such as the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Iowa State University Foundation board and was a chair for the Cedar Valley United Way. She co-founded and chaired the Leadership Investment for Tomorrow program, and chaired the My Waterloo Days festival.

She received service awards from the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Iowa, Junior Achievement, and ISU, among others.

Close friend and colleague Tim Hurley said the community will sorely miss Juon.

"She did things that someone didn't have to do," Hurley said. "She wasn't a native, but she immediately dove in and got active and our community is much better because of her devotion and interest."

In a previous interview with The Courier in 2013, Juon said it was time to help herself – to enjoy her granddaughter and other blessings in life.

“There’s three things: faith, family and friends,” Juon said, “It sounds almost trite, but I guess I never would have totally understood how important having that faith was to get me through losing David and then the cancer. And then the friends and family – incredible. Friends have just been amazing. They’re there with me every single step of the way.”

According to Juon’s CaringBridge, she was surrounded by family at the time of her death. No memorial or funeral services have been announced.

