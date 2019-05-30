Former Vice President and current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden will travel to Iowa on June 11, his campaign announced Thursday morning.
There are no details available yet on what cities or places Biden will visit.
Biden, who served eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama, is currently polling in front of a field of two dozen Democratic presidential candidates.
His trip was announced the same day as President Donald Trump announced he would also be returning to Iowa on June 11.
