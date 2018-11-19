CEDAR FALLS — David Archambault II, former tribal chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota, will speak Nov. 28 at the University of Northern Iowa.
Archambault, one of the leaders for Indigenous Peoples’ rights opposing the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016, will present “Standing with Tribes — Past, Present & Future,” at 7 p.m. in Lang Hall Auditorium.
In his address, Archambault will discuss how the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s stand against the oil industry and United States government to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline just upstream of their lands quickly came to represent the long and arduous struggle of indigenous peoples everywhere to protect their sovereignty and ancestral heritage. Archambault will also discuss next steps, not just for Standing Rock, but for all of Indian Country to stand together against injustice.
Archambault continues to be a voice for tribal sovereignty in championing protection of tribal treaty lands and natural resources. He testified before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, led the Washington, D.C. Native Nations Rise march and published editorials in the New York Times. Archambault was named a Leading Global Thinker of 2016 by Foreign Policy magazine, was given the Native American Leadership Award by the National Congress of American Indians and received a doctorate of law from the Vermont Law School.
Archambault attended Standing Rock Community College (now Sitting Bull College), Bismarck State College and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from North Dakota State University. He also earned a master’s degree in management from the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.
Archambault is one of several visiting speakers in the new Aldo Leopold Distinguished Lecture Series. For more information, including other speakers, go to www.leopold-lectures.uni.edu.
