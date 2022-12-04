Former Ridgeway Place site seeing new development

WATERLOO — After the demolition of the former Schoitz Hospital building earlier this year, the area around Kimball and Ridgeway avenues is seeing new development.

Residential units are being built east of MercyOne Kimball Family Medicine and Pediatrics Care at 2055 Kimball Ave.

Currently, one eight-unit residential building is being constructed. There will be four apartments on the bottom and four on the second level. Jeff Stickfort, the developer of the project, said ultimately there will be a similar 12-unit building behind it.

The first building is expected to be finished in late spring or early summer.

“Being a developer for two-and-a-half decades, the progress is exciting,” Stickfort said. “The chance to take something that is not utilized and to create activity excites me the most.”

The construction follows the opening of a Scooter’s Coffee at the northeast corner of the intersection of Kimball and Ridgeway in early November.

Next to the Scooters will be a Kwik Star gas station. The Waterloo City Council approved a site plan amendment in April for the store.

According to the site plan, there will be 12 gas pumps and four diesel pumps with a total of 78 parking stalls, which includes the spots at the gas pumps. There also will be a car wash.

Stickfort said he has plans for two other businesses to go in the Kimball-Ridgeway location but did not name them.

The former hospital had been the longtime location of Ridgeway Place – an assisted living, rehabilitation and fitness center. The assisted living facility opened in the mid-1980s and closed in 2017, according to past Courier articles. During the height of COVID-19, the site housed a temporary testing site.

The Waterloo City Council approved the overall site plan for the entire four-lot property, minus the MercyOne clinic, in August 2021.

“We’re excited to see some activity back in that area,” said Noel Anderson, Waterloo’s community planning and development director. “It was sad losing the hospital … and it’s been vacant for a number of years.”