Former farm kid to share stories, poetry about the 'Home Place' in Hartman Reserve workshop

CEDAR FALLS — Laura Sohl-Cryer has had a “sonnet in her soul” since she was a child.

“My soul sings with the rhyme and meter in sonnets,” said the award-winning Christian poet and storyteller from Cedar Falls. She is author of the newly published book, “Remembering the Home Place: Sonnets and Stories From Our Family Farm.”

Sohl-Cryer will share her work on Sunday in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls. The 2nd Sunday Speaker series begins at 2 p.m. There is no cost; registration is not required. During the hour-long program, the author will read from her book, share adventures on her family farm and help participants share their own stories and remembrances.

Growing up on a century farm in Northeast Iowa that had been home to five generations of her family, Sohl-Cryer began writing as a child, weaving stories of her life and experiences on the farm into sonnets.

“I was born on a farm in a blizzard,” she said. “Chores time – 4:45 – is ingrained in my soul. Now, looking back, I realize that growing up on the farm was a blessing. Small family farms are nearly extinct, and a lot of us have shared experiences that draw us closer to those roots. We need to share our stories of faith, family and life on the farm.”

Sohl-Cryer left the farm at 18 for college at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a master’s degree in communications. She started her career, married and became the mother of two children, Emma, now 20, and Colby, 17. She worked as a communications professional, taught college courses in speech and writing and lived her faith. Recently she became a lay minister at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Waterloo.

The first sonnet she published about life on the farm, “The Best Things,” won first place from the Iowa Poetry Association in 2015 and was published in Lyrical Iowa. Since then, her work has appeared in numerous publications and has received awards.

“Remembering the Home Place” was written as she coped with grief after losing her mother in October and the stress of handling the estate. “The grief still comes unexpectedly, in unexpected places and it comes in waves,” she said.

She took a break from working. “I thought the estate would take all my time, but it has turned out to be ‘fill out this form, mail it and wait.’ I started writing this as a way to manage my grief I put hands up and asked God for help. My faith is very strong and very important to me.”

Sohl-Cryer described her process as “a flurry of tears and typing.”

In her book are tales and poems about tire swings, creeks, picking green beans, vengeful roosters, building straw forts in the haymow, as well as narratives about how her faith has helped her find joy and peace and guide her through sometimes dark and overwhelming places.

“From January to May I was remembering stories and adventures about life on the farm and writing. One story would lead to something I’d forgotten. I’d have to call my brothers and ask if I was remembering something correctly, if it really happened,” she said, smiling.

Readers tell Sohl-Cryer that her stories remind them of their own stories. She encourages them to share those remembrances. “That’s how you make connections. Farm kids need to share their stories because it’s a way of life that is disappearing.”

“Remembering the Home Place” also includes pages for reflection and discussion to engage readers and encourage them to delve deeper into their memories and strengthen faith.

Sohl-Cryer said, “Writing became almost like a devotional. The goal was to remember that God is with me. ‘I know you’re grieving, I know you’re sad, but sharing these stories will help.’ Writing released some of the sadness.”

Copies of “Remembering the Home Place” are available at area Christian book stores and through amazon.com. For more information about Sohl-Cryer, visit www.sonnetinmysoul.com.