Former employees allege Rodney's Kitchen owes them hundreds in back pay

Wes Jackson said he worked for Lewis "for about six or seven months" once the restaurant opened up its downtown storefront, which was a few years ago, he said.

Jackson said he got paid on time while Lewis still had its payroll running through a partnership with Lederman Bail Bonds. But things deteriorated when the partnership went away.

"David (Lederman) left, and Rodney ... never paid us on our pay dates, always late, excuses for days," Jackson said.

Lewis confirmed that he did have a business partnership with Lederman Bail Bonds for a while, but that partnership ended about three years ago.

"Rodney's Kitchen was paying everybody -- Lederman had control of the payroll, so everybody got paid," he said.

Jackson said he estimates that between never receiving his last paycheck and not paying out on a catering gig, Lewis owes him at least $200.

Lindsay Dolan noted she only worked for Lewis "for a few weeks" in 2017, working in the restaurant and delivering food. She said Lewis never had her fill out any documentation, like a W-2 form, but she trusted him as someone she'd known for decades.

Dolan said she estimates Lewis owes her between $200 and $250.