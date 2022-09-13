Former East High football players to be honored

WATERLOO — East High School is hosting its 18th annual Ring of Honor event. Six former players will be inducted into the alumni organization on Thursday.

This year’s honorees include Russel Jones, class of 2012; Chuck Carpenter, class of 1992; Marcus Mangun, class of 1988; Lloyd Tims, class of 1979; and Rudy Martin and Dickie Smith, both class of 1967. Adam Van Syoc, class of 1994, will be a memorial honoree.

The organization was founded in 2005 by former East High football coach Charlie Aldrich. Every year since, football staff and current inductees nominate and select the new honorees.

“The Ring of Honor is a great opportunity for us to bridge that generational gap; the common denominators of love for football, and love of playing football for East High,” Aldrich said in a news release. “The whole purpose of this event is remembering, recognizing, and acknowledging the rich history, heritage, and tradition of East High Football.”

Tim Moses, East High’s athletic director, said the school has a total of six state football championships, seven all-American football players, more than 100 all-state football players, and three alumni that played in the NFL.